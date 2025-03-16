SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Position Trimmed by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,125,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,119,198 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 4.6% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA owned 2.78% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $119,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTS. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.14 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.11.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

