Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 100,387.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,653,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 38,959.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 934,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,590,000 after buying an additional 932,309 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6,406.9% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 716,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,544,000 after buying an additional 705,076 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 37,140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 694,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,990,000 after buying an additional 692,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $813.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $830.81 and a 200-day moving average of $843.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $711.40 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

