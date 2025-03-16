Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,210,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $276.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

