Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Position Boosted by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 407.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 353,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,093,000 after buying an additional 77,870 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sony Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 637,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,579,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SONY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $25.64.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.