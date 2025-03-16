Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Update

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the February 13th total of 21,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Smart Powerr in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
About Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.
