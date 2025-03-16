Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Update

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the February 13th total of 21,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Smart Powerr in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

About Smart Powerr

CREG traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.66. 19,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,818. Smart Powerr has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.58. The company has a market cap of $5.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73.

(Get Free Report)

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.