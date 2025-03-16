SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 2,589 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,679,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,609,679,000 after buying an additional 391,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after buying an additional 2,237,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,382,936,000 after purchasing an additional 487,892 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,060,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,773,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,605,861,000 after purchasing an additional 124,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $80,872,804.41. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.6 %

TXN opened at $176.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $160.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.11 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

