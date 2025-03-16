SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.57.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $102.49 and a one year high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.88%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,311.26. The trade was a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,880 in the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

