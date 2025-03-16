SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $4.18 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,396 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,954,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,345,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,531 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in SEA by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,758,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SEA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,521 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $283,543,000 after purchasing an additional 124,433 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in SEA by 3,033.0% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd raised its position in SEA by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,996,376 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $188,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Benchmark raised their target price on SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 price objective on SEA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

SE stock opened at $127.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 848.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.92.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

