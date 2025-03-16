Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $8.43 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 132.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,007 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 490,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 101,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OMC stock opened at $80.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.98 and a 200-day moving average of $93.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.69 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.