Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 9,031 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 300.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $95.76 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.93 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.13.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,943,009.64. The trade was a 28.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 825,662 shares of company stock worth $100,414,453 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Melius Research raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.