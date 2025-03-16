Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 73,600 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 148.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF opened at $64.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.68. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $65.65.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

