Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 2,600 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NCP Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 621.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.85, for a total value of $1,339,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,510,229.95. The trade was a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 169 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $39,561.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,706.91. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,314 shares of company stock worth $12,981,833. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $185.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.29. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.13 and a 1 year high of $387.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.65 and a beta of 1.30.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MongoDB from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MongoDB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $365.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.