Sionna Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SION) Quiet Period Set To End on March 19th

Sionna Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 19th. Sionna Therapeutics had issued 10,588,233 shares in its IPO on February 7th. The total size of the offering was $190,588,194 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on SION. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ SION opened at $14.98 on Friday. Sionna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $25.19.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

