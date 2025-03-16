Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 83.9% from the February 13th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Signing Day Sports Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SGN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 42,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,054. Signing Day Sports has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.30.

Get Signing Day Sports alerts:

About Signing Day Sports

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Signing Day Sports, Inc, a technology company, engages in developing and operating platforms to give student-athletes the opportunity to go to college and continue playing sports. The company offers Signing Day Sports, a sports recruitment platform that help athletes get discovered and recruited by coaches and recruiters across the country.

Receive News & Ratings for Signing Day Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signing Day Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.