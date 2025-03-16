Signature Wealth Management Group Sells 4,504 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Signature Wealth Management Group reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 1.8% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 335,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after purchasing an additional 51,913 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 58,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 285,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

BK stock opened at $81.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.47.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

