Signature Wealth Management Group Acquires 418 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGGO. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 199,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 50,709 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 169,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 42,014 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 191,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,267,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,904,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,094,000 after acquiring an additional 520,373 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGO opened at $28.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $30.94.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.