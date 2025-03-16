Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 769,900 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the February 13th total of 1,266,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 366.6 days.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $12.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $163.79 and a one year high of $266.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Free Report) by 303.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

