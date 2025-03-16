Short Interest in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL) Drops By 28.6%

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WHFCL opened at $25.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%.

