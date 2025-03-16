Short Interest in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Increases By 51.7%

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the February 13th total of 44,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMD. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,419,000 after purchasing an additional 125,714 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 106,948 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,833,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 73,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 21,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

EMD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 170,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,901. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Increases Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

