Short Interest in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Expands By 74.9%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 74.9% from the February 13th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

VGI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,391. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,480,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 462,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 184,501 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,694,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 117,018 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

