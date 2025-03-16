Short Interest in Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Declines By 39.2%

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 955,300 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the February 13th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

VRPX opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

