Short Interest in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Decreases By 28.6%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Price Performance
Shares of ESPO traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,266. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $297.25 million, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.76.
VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF
The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.
