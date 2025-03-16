Short Interest in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Decreases By 28.6%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESPO traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,266. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $297.25 million, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.76.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Family Office Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,402,000.

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

