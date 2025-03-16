Short Interest in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Increases By 35.1%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the February 13th total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

About TherapeuticsMD

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.61.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

