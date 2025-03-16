Short Interest in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Increases By 35.1%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the February 13th total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD Price Performance
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TherapeuticsMD
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.