Short Interest in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Increases By 37.3%

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the February 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
The China Fund Stock Up 2.9 %
The China Fund stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,340. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00. The China Fund has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $14.74.
The China Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1497 dividend. This is an increase from The China Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The China Fund
About The China Fund
The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
