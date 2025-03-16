Short Interest in Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF) Declines By 32.5%

Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the February 13th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 153.3 days.

Syensqo Stock Performance

SHBBF remained flat at $88.17 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.34. Syensqo has a 1-year low of $74.38 and a 1-year high of $88.17.

Get Syensqo alerts:

About Syensqo

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Syensqo SA/NV operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates in two divisions: Materials and Consumer and Resources. The Materials division consists of polymers and composites businesses primarily serving automotive, aerospace and defense, and electronics markets. The Consumer and Resources division provides specialty solutions to consumer-focused end-markets, such as agro, personal care, food, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Syensqo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syensqo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.