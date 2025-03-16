Short Interest in Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF) Declines By 32.5%

Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the February 13th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 153.3 days.
Syensqo Stock Performance
SHBBF remained flat at $88.17 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.34. Syensqo has a 1-year low of $74.38 and a 1-year high of $88.17.
About Syensqo
