Short Interest in Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF) Grows By 65.3%

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the February 13th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.3 days.
Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SUSRF remained flat at $14.39 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. Surgical Science Sweden AB has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $15.25.
About Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ)
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ)
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.