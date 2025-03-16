Short Interest in Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF) Grows By 65.3%

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the February 13th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.3 days.

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUSRF remained flat at $14.39 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. Surgical Science Sweden AB has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $15.25.

Get Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) alerts:

About Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) develops and markets virtual reality simulators for evidence-based medical training in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Angio Mentor simulator for endovascular training; BRONCH Express, a portable version of BRONCH mentor simulator; ARTHRO Mentor for arthroscopic surgery skills acquisition; BRONCH Mentor, a simulator for optimizing bronchoscopy training; GI Mentor, a simulator for GI Endoscopy; HYST Mentor for True-To-Life diagnostic and therapeutic hysteroscopy training; URO Mentor, a virtual reality simulator for endourology training; EndoSim, a realistic scope simulator; FlexVR, a flexible and portable training platform which is designed to teach basic and advanced skills for robotic surgery; and LAP Mentor provides a wide array of laparoscopic training cases.

Receive News & Ratings for Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.