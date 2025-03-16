Short Interest in Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL) Declines By 41.4%

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the February 13th total of 47,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Snail Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNAL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. 23,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,214. Snail has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $53.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of -0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snail

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Snail stock. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned approximately 0.13% of Snail as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Snail Company Profile

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

