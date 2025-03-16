Short Interest in Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Increases By 53.8%

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $26.02.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th.

About Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

