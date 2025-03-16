Short Interest in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Rises By 78.6%

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroMetrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of NeuroMetrix at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NURO remained flat at $4.37 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.15. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73.
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.
