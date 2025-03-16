Short Interest in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Decreases By 50.0%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Medalist Diversified REIT at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Trading Down 2.8 %

MDRR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. 537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Medalist Diversified REIT Increases Dividend

About Medalist Diversified REIT

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from Medalist Diversified REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -118.18%.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

