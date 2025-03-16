Short Interest in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Expands By 34.8%

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 506,600 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the February 13th total of 375,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Performance

KRMD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,709. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $126.97 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.74. KORU Medical Systems has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get KORU Medical Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley raised shares of KORU Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on KORU Medical Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on KORU Medical Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

Institutional Trading of KORU Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRMD. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in KORU Medical Systems by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 2,770.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

About KORU Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.