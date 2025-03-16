Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Expands By 109.5%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

KBC Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $46.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $47.47.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.21. KBC Group had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. On average, analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KBCSY

About KBC Group

(Get Free Report)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.