Short Interest in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Decreases By 30.3%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 172,900 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the February 13th total of 248,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $48.75.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

