Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Grows By 55.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.32. 1,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.27.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.