Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Grows By 55.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.32. 1,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.27.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.