Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Increases By 72.8%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 72.8% from the February 13th total of 37,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWY. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance

KBWY stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. 101,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,763. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $211.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.1262 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

