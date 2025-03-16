Short Interest in Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Rises By 36.8%

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the February 13th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 539.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Stock Performance

Inhibitor Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,647. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The company has a market cap of $12.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.55.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b clinical trial of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome.

