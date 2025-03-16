Short Interest in Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Rises By 47.3%

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,735,600 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the February 13th total of 5,929,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,639.8 days.
Hua Hong Semiconductor Stock Performance
HHUSF stock remained flat at C$4.70 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.84. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a one year low of C$1.89 and a one year high of C$5.00.
Hua Hong Semiconductor Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hua Hong Semiconductor
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.