Short Interest in Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Rises By 47.3%

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,735,600 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the February 13th total of 5,929,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,639.8 days.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Stock Performance

HHUSF stock remained flat at C$4.70 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.84. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a one year low of C$1.89 and a one year high of C$5.00.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Company Profile

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells semiconductor products. It provides embedded non-volatile memory, standard logic and mixed-signal, radio frequency, power management integrated circuits, power discrete, and automotive solutions. The company also offers foundry services; and design services comprising standard and customized IP development, full-custom layout design, and customer-specific integrated solutions, as well as design support and tape out services.

