Short Interest in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expands By 64.4%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 438,700 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the February 13th total of 266,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 164,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

GreenPower Motor Stock Up 8.9 %

GreenPower Motor stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 52,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.68. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.23.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 432.35% and a negative net margin of 103.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GreenPower Motor

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GreenPower Motor stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. ( NASDAQ:GP Free Report ) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,408 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.51% of GreenPower Motor worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

