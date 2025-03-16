Short Interest in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Declines By 49.2%

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the February 13th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.
View Our Latest Analysis on Flywire
Insider Activity at Flywire
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 575.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flywire by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Flywire by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,226,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,496,000 after buying an additional 112,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flywire by 15.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
Flywire Trading Up 4.4 %
NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,111. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. Flywire has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $26.15.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Flywire will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Flywire
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Flywire
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.