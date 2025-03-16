Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Increases By 68.5%

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVYGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 347,100 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the February 13th total of 206,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 975,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.45. 790,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,697. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average of $60.55. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Keystone Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $874,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,454,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

