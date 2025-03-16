Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Increases By 47.6%

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the February 13th total of 982,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.81. 457,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,093. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $71.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

