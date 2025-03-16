Short Interest in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Rises By 116.3%

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 116.3% from the February 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HISF. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter worth about $353,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 56,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:HISF opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.47. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $42.95 and a 12 month high of $45.96.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

