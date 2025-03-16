Short Interest in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Rises By 120.8%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 120.8% from the February 13th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FEP opened at $42.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $217.23 million, a P/E ratio of -63.91 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $42.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $209,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 16.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $210,000.

About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

