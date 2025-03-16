Short Interest in First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Declines By 37.4%

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the February 13th total of 135,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.8 days.

Shares of First National Financial stock remained flat at $27.18 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNLIF. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

