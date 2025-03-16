Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Expands By 100.0%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of DMZPY opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1766 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

