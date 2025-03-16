Short Interest in Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Increases By 33.3%

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Corbion Stock Performance

CSNVY stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59. Corbion has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56.

Corbion Company Profile

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, other ferment, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. It offers ingredient solutions for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, supplements, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and bioplastics markets.

