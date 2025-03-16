Short Interest in Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY) Increases By 43.6%

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the February 13th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clean Energy Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Clean Energy Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Clean Energy Technologies stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.26. Clean Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK.

Featured Stories

