Short Interest in BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Drops By 28.5%

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the February 13th total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.0 days.

BOC Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of BCVVF opened at C$7.44 on Friday. BOC Aviation has a 1 year low of C$6.83 and a 1 year high of C$9.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.85.

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aircraft operating leasing company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of services to airlines and aircraft owners, including direct operating and finance leases, sale and leaseback facilities, engine finance leases, and third-party asset management.

