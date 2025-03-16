Short Interest in BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Drops By 28.5%

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the February 13th total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.0 days.
BOC Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of BCVVF opened at C$7.44 on Friday. BOC Aviation has a 1 year low of C$6.83 and a 1 year high of C$9.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.85.
About BOC Aviation
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BOC Aviation
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for BOC Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.