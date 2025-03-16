Short Interest in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Drops By 26.8%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the February 13th total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 20.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 474,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Baird R W cut shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $40.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 2,270.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 371,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 355,562 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,481,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 186,903 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 273.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 184,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 166,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLUE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 130,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,141. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.76. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

