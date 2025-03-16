Short Interest in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Decreases By 51.7%

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the February 13th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

BGR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. 49,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,265. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $13.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0973 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

